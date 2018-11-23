Amble councillor calls time after 42 years

An Amble councillor has retired after serving the local community for 42 years.

Coun Ian Hinson was presented with a gift and card at the November meeting of Amble Town Council and was wished all the best for the future by councillors and staff.

He started his political career with Amble Urban Council before Amble Town Council came into existence in 1974.

He has shared his knowledge on many aspects affecting the town and his vast experience of local government procedures over the years, while trying to get the best for the town.

It means there is now a vacancy so anyone interested should contact the clerk or visit the council website.

Thanks were expressed to all who helped with Amble commemorative events to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Councillors had received many comments about the new memorial and hoped it would be a lasting tribute for generations to come.

A new bus shelter is to be installed at Church Street very soon. The bus shelter is to be similar to the one on High Street.

Memorial testing will begin in the West Cemetery in the coming weeks. People with responsibility for memorials are aked to update their contact details as without these, if your memorial is unstable, it will be laid down for safety. Similarly if remedial work is not carried out then the memorial will also be laid down.

A request was received to release information from In Memory of the Fallen to populate a database at Bailiffgate Museum. The database will be integrated with the county archives and will be accessed by the British Library. This was agreed.