The Taj Mahal, Nathan Brown Plastering, St Martins Hairdressers and Kelly Construction, have recently provided vital support by paying for the club’s strips, coats and tracksuits.

FC Amble Juniors have been providing football for local youngsters for over 30 years, with five junior teams and all volunteer coaches.

Sharon Chambers, club chairman, said: “Funding and support from local businesses and community is imperative to our club’s survival . We couldn’t afford to pay for kit for the children.

"It’s impossible, we don’t have an income as such, just children’s subs which we use to help fund training sessions in the winter and referees on match days. Anything left over goes towards an end of season treat for the team”.