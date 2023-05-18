Amble among schools to benefit from Northumberland Wildlife Trust project after £25,000 raised

The charity’s appeal for funds in support of its Wilder Ways to Wellbeing project appeal via The Big Give Green Match Fund, raised £24,629.

The donations will now enable the Trust’s Wild City team to form long-term partnerships with schools in Gosforth, Wallsend, Amble and Mickley and tailor-make educational programmes that will help pupils improve health, wellbeing and learning, whilst at the same time embedding nature in the school’s culture and curriculum

The project will now be able to provide 22 free school holiday sessions to help whole families connect with local green spaces and learn about nature.

Wilder Ways to Wellbeing project is now a reality.

The North East has higher health inequalities, poorer educational attainment and is the most under-resourced region in England.

According to Natural England, children in this region are amongst the least likely to spend time with nature or experience the benefits of nature in their school and home lives, with studies now showing a link between access to green space and improved health, wellbeing and resilience.

Julia Carr, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Wild City manager says: “We are absolutely over the moon that the public really got behind us on this project and dug deep, in difficult financial times, to ensure our Wilder Ways to Wellbeing project went from a dream to reality.