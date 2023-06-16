Amble allotment turned over for use by adults with learning difficulties and disabilities

Plenty of work ahead at the Border Links Amble allotment

Border Links provides training and day care for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Its aim is to enable people with a learning disability to play a part and get the most out of daily life in their community. They do this by developing Border Links courses and community projects.

Its Amble group have acquired an allotment which they are planning to transform into a safe and welcoming space for their members to grow and maintain vegetables, fruit and flowers.

The Amble allotment will provide opportunities for members to work outdoors in a safe and inclusive space and learn new skills and improve their wellbeing through working together.

The produce they grow can be used to create nourishing meals which can help with food costs and healthy eating.