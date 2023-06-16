News you can trust since 1854
Amble allotment turned over for use by adults with learning difficulties and disabilities

A charity which supports people with learning difficulties has an acquired an allotment which is is planning to transform.
By Melanie Deans
Published 16th Jun 2023
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST
Plenty of work ahead at the Border Links Amble allotmentPlenty of work ahead at the Border Links Amble allotment
Border Links provides training and day care for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Its aim is to enable people with a learning disability to play a part and get the most out of daily life in their community. They do this by developing Border Links courses and community projects.

Its Amble group have acquired an allotment which they are planning to transform into a safe and welcoming space for their members to grow and maintain vegetables, fruit and flowers.

The Amble allotment will provide opportunities for members to work outdoors in a safe and inclusive space and learn new skills and improve their wellbeing through working together.

The produce they grow can be used to create nourishing meals which can help with food costs and healthy eating.

If you would like to learn more about our project or be a part of one of our groups please get in touch with the office on 01289 305423 / 07900 252894