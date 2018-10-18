Alwinton Show was wet, wet, wet, but large crowd still poured in

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits as Alwinton Show brought the curtain down on another successful Northumberland country-show season.

Wet weather bombarded Saturday’s event, but organisers were still delighted with how the show went.

Despite the heavens opening, the annual celebration of life in the hills was blessed with unseasonably warm temperatures of 17 degrees.

The wet weather certainly wasn’t a deterrent for many, with many new exhibitors joining more seasoned ones, while show-goers enjoyed traditional and modern music and the jam-packed programme which included the ever-popular terrier racing, Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling and the fell race.

Chairman Tony Dixon, who oversaw the 152nd staging of the event, said: “A huge thank you to all of the committee members for their hard work. The same work goes into a wet year as a dry one, and thank you to the visitors, sponsors and traders for their support and lovely comments.”

The show featured a range of trade stands and a craft tent.

One trader said: “We did really well on our stall, but this was only possible because of all the hard work that the committee and team put into the show.

“It was another resounding success in some difficult conditions.”

TROPHY WINNERS

JM Coatsworth Plate: Robert Lockhart. William Dagg Cup. Robert Lockhart. Nance Tait Tray: Bob Burston. Waddell Challenge Trophy: Kari Brown. George Hunt Challenge Cup: Catherine Milburn. Milburn Memorial Trophy: Audrey Breckon. Margaret Ward Trophy: William. George Fairbairn: Erin. Cup for most points: William. Billy Miller Shield: Max. Best Stick Cup: Alistair Warwick. Alec Bland Memorial Cup: Lee Harper. Fell Race Winner: Nick Swinburn. Ladies Fell Race Winner: Emma Holt. Under 16s Fell Race: Daniel Dixon. Under 13s Fell Race: Bertie Marr. Wrestling 11½ stone: Auden Carlyle. Wrestling 14-stone: Jack Brown. Wrestling Ladies Open: Gemma Coulthard. All Weights: Jack Hale. Quoits winner: Paul Barber. Terriers Champion: S Griffiths. Sheep-dog Trial: David Henderson. Novice Sheep Dog: Carl Smith.

SHEEP SHOW

Jacob Robson Memorial Cup: Tom Elliott. R&E Buglass Challenge Cup: Helen Brown. CF Drew–Wilkinson Cup: John Cowens. Ord Memorial Challenge Cup: Tom Elliott. Chairman’s Cup: Greame Oliver. Johnnie Nicol Memorial Cup: Lilburn Est. Chambers and Fargus Ltd Challenge Trophy: Lilburn Est. Steve Cummings Memorial Cup: Lilburn Est. Alwinton Show Cup: Jimmy Elliott. Scots Gap Challenge Cup: Joe Vickers. Hedley Heron Challenge Cup: Lilburn Est. TH Tait Cup: Walton, Flotterton. Alec Henderson Challenge Cup: Fiona Mellor. George Strachan Challenge Cup: A Fife. Kenneth J Dean Memorial Cup: Sophie Smith. Tom Mackay Rose Bowl: Greame Oliver, with North Country Cheviot.

For more information about the Alwinton Show, visit www.alwintonshow.co.uk

○ This Sunday, the Alwinton Border Shepherds’ Show clay shoot is being staged at Harbottle, from 10am to 3.30pm.

Fibre wads only. The pool shot is £5 and the winner receives a trophy and a Mec 600 Jr Reloading Press, worth £246.