Two mischievous 18-month-old alpaca twins have also moved into Armstrong House in Bamburgh.

And the cute camelids named John and David are really alpaca-ing a punch with both residents and staff at the Abbeyfield Society property.

The duo have their own paddock and have joined a flock of hens at the house, which was originally built nearly a century ago as a rest home for workers at Lord Armstrong’s engineering factories on Tyneside.

The current residents, who are all aged between 70 and 90, enjoy petting and chatting to the alpaca brothers, who are free to roam the grounds and have become a much loved focal point at the home managed by Abbeyfield Bamburgh.

Mike Walker, 70, a retired retail worker who has lived at Armstrong House for the past three years, said: “The alpacas are very interesting to watch, inquisitive, and therapeutic. They are both gentle natured but have a playful side to them too.

“They are quite cheeky and nosy and like to come up to the windows and press their noses against the glass wanting to get in to be with us. They seem to enjoy the company of humans.

“Having the alpacas and hens has really lifted the mood and they are bringing a lot of pleasure to everyone. Being with them really brightens everyone’s day.”

Fellow resident Jolande Chrisp, 78, who has been at Armstrong House since 2013, adds: “John and David are wonderful, enchanting and noble looking animals and very relaxing to watch.

“I’d never seen an alpaca up close before and was surprised by how small they are. I had expected them to be about the size of a camel, but they are just like big, fluffy dogs.

“We’re really pleased to have them here with us. Everyone finds them quirky and very adorable.”

Introducing the alpacas and hens was the idea of house manager Paula Lingwood.

She explains: “Because we are an independent living house and our residents tend to be active in their own right getting out and about in the community, we don’t run as many activities as some other places, so I thought it would be nice to introduce the animals to give everyone a shared interest.

“I know many places invite animals in to meet residents as part of planned activities, but we decided it would be good to go one-step further and have them with us here all the time. It’s fantastic to see the pleasure the alpacas and the hens both bring.

“They also have a practical use as we get freshly-laid hens’ eggs which the residents enjoy. We’re now looking at getting some pigs and perhaps a couple of donkeys.”

It’s hoped that when John and David are older they will be able to venture indoors to be with the residents.

Spending time with animals is known to help improve the health and wellbeing of people of all ages.

It is not unusual for alpacas and other animals to be invited to visit older people in care and nursing homes, and sheltered housing and independent living facilities, as part of pet therapy sessions.

More uncommon, however, is to find alpacas living permanently alongside older residents.

But the four-legged animals which are native to South America and have become popular in the UK for their silky fleeces, make fantastic pets.

Paula says: “They love being around humans, are easy to care for, are naturally curious and interested in their surroundings, intelligent, intuitive and have

brilliant personalities. Just like people, they can be shy, stubborn or outgoing, but never threatening.