Alnwick's Bondgate Tower to get ghostly glow for Halloween

The Bondgate Tower in Alnwick has been given a ghostly glow for Halloween.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:00 am
Bondgate Tower in Alnwick.

Green spotlights have been installed at the base of the 15th century gatehouse, also known as Hotspur Gate.

It is one of several Hallowe’en-themed projects in the town, including a shop window display competition, trick or treat trail and a flashmob.

Brave souls can follow the Alnwick town ghost trail. There are 40 ghosts hiding around the town centre and Bailiffgate Museum.

Pick up a form from the museum and see if you can find them all.

Events have been co-ordinated by Alnwick Chamber of Trade, Alnwick Town Council, All About Alnwick with support from the Northumberland Winter Festival.