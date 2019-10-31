Alnwick's Bondgate Tower to get ghostly glow for Halloween

Bondgate Tower in Alnwick.

Green spotlights have been installed at the base of the 15th century gatehouse, also known as Hotspur Gate.

It is one of several Hallowe’en-themed projects in the town, including a shop window display competition, trick or treat trail and a flashmob.

Brave souls can follow the Alnwick town ghost trail. There are 40 ghosts hiding around the town centre and Bailiffgate Museum.

Pick up a form from the museum and see if you can find them all.