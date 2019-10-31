Alnwick's Bondgate Tower to get ghostly glow for Halloween
The Bondgate Tower in Alnwick has been given a ghostly glow for Halloween.
Green spotlights have been installed at the base of the 15th century gatehouse, also known as Hotspur Gate.
It is one of several Hallowe’en-themed projects in the town, including a shop window display competition, trick or treat trail and a flashmob.
Brave souls can follow the Alnwick town ghost trail. There are 40 ghosts hiding around the town centre and Bailiffgate Museum.
Pick up a form from the museum and see if you can find them all.
Events have been co-ordinated by Alnwick Chamber of Trade, Alnwick Town Council, All About Alnwick with support from the Northumberland Winter Festival.