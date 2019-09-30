Alnwick's Bailiffgate museum launches fundraiser to help bring vikings artefacts to Northumberland
An award-winning museum and gallery is launching a special appeal for funds to upgrade its CCTV and security systems and build on the runaway success of recent high quality exhibitions.
The upgrade will allow Bailiffgate in Alnwick to borrow nationally important artefacts and paintings from museums and galleries around the UK through the national Ready to Borrow Scheme - bringing cultural objects to the North East for residents to enjoy on their doorstep.
Bailiffgate generates its own income to stage ambitious and imaginative exhibitions, led and run by a committed and dedicated team of volunteers.
Over the last two years, Bailiffgate has transformed its gallery space with specialist lighting and secure cabinets to showcase valuable items such as the designer shoes, handbags and diamond jewellery of the recent 100 Years of Fashion exhibition.
Illustrating Harry Potter and the Stella Vine exhibitions brought new audiences to Bailiffgate and attracted new visitors to Alnwick.
Bailiffgate’s big summer exhibition for 2020 will be The Vikings: Fact and Fiction, a unique partnership with Jorvik Viking Centre in York, bringing Viking objects to Alnwick for the first time to explore the fact and fiction, perceptions and misconceptions about the Vikings and the evidence of their legacy in Northumberland.
Bailiffgate is asking for donations for its special appeal to upgrade their CCTV and security systems before the end of the year to safeguard the valuable exhibits and displays of the future.
To bring the Vikings and other outstanding exhibitions to Alnwick, Bailiffgate needs to urgently raise £6,400 to upgrade the CCTV and security systems by the end of the year.
Jean Humphrys, chair of the Trustees, said: “We are always keen to put on high quality exhibitions and we are launching this special appeal to enable us to bring exhibits from national museums and galleries to delight our local and international audiences.”
Bailiffgate welcomes donations in person, by post or on their Total Giving page at www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/vikingalnwick
Supporters can also attend Bailiffgate’s ever popular Last Night of the Proms at Northumberland Hall on November 23 (tickets on sale now) where all proceeds from the night will go to the CCTV appeal.