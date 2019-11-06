Alnwick Young Farmers Club.

The club, which has been active for over 50 years, is hosting a new members night on Monday, at 7.30pm at Lucker Village Hall.

It will be welcoming all new faces from the surrounding district who are keen to become a Young Farmer, and the best thing about it… you don’t need to be a farmer!

Led by young people, for young people, Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers is a rural youth organisation for people between the ages of 10 and 26 with an interest in the countryside.

Each Young Farmer club in Northumberland is run by its members, so meetings suit members’ interests; these can be guest speakers, visits, activities or competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent Alnwick meetings include stock judging practice, bowling, trampolining, pumpkin carving and local business talks.

Club vice secretary, Rebecca Maitland, says joining Young Farmers was ‘the best thing I’ve done to date’.

“I joined Young Farmers in 2015, not even from a farming background and only living in the countryside,” she explained. “From then on, I have made many great and life-long friends as well as creating some fantastic memories at various events.