Alnwick workers encouraged to leave town centre parking spaces for visitors
Workers in Alnwick are being encouraged to park outside the main town centre car parks in peak season.
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 11:45
The call was made by Lisa Aynsley, the chairman of Alnwick Chamber of Trade.
“There are an additional 60 spots on the old Duchess’s Community High School site which is really well sign-posted if you know to look,” she said.
“Over the last bank holiday it was packed. If people who work in the town parked there it would free up 60 parking spaces in the centre.
“It’s only a 10 minute walk into the town centre but I’m not sure enough people know that it’s there.”
A recent study deemed a seasonal park and ride was not ‘commercially viable’.