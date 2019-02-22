Alnwick Town Council round-up

At the latest meeting of Alnwick Town Council, councillors agreed, subject to further consultation with individual businesses, to support Northumberland County Council’s proposals for a trial pedestrianisation scheme in Narrowgate. The trial could be in place for the summer and follows public consultation in November when the overwhelming choice was for such a scheme.

Sports centre update: Town clerk Bill Batey updated councillors on the recent public meeting about the Lindisfarne Sports Centre, which was organised by the Alnwick Forum, and on the current information available on the building.

The council agreed to organise and chair a working group of users to look at future use, including possible new activities.

Cash to be reinvested: The draft accounts for the Mechanics Institute for 2018/19 were approved.

They showed a surplus of just over £6,000 for the year.

It was agreed that this will be reinvested back into the building over the next 12 months, with works including kitchen improvements and external repairs.