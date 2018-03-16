Alnwick Town Council round-up

A grant of £20,000 from Sport England for the bike track project has been secured, which means the long-awaited project can now get under way.

In December, the town council had agreed to bridge the gap to ensure the project went ahead, but this is not required now there is no shortfall.

• A scheme to award the title of Honorary Freeman or Woman of Alnwick is to be introduced. Town and parish councils have been able to award them since 2012 to those who have ‘rendered eminent service’. Nominations must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the town council. There was some debate as to whether there should be time requirement – it was eventually agreed that the criteria should be 10 years, but that this can be waived in exceptional circumstances.

• Town councillors signed off this year’s accounts and the 2018/19 budget for the Mechanics Institute, for which the financial year ends on January 14. The accounts, which show a surplus of almost £8,000, will now go to external audit. A work plan of repairs and improvements totalling £12,350 has been drawn up for the coming year.

• The town council is once again organising a town tidy-up in the run-up to Easter and the start of the main tourist season.

This year, it will take place on Sunday, March 25, from 10am to noon. Coun Lynda Wearn told the meeting that the Alnmouth Road Residents’ Association has also organised its own clean-up for Saturday, March 24.