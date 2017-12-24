Alnwick Town Council round-up

A number of town councillors raised concerns that there were issues with parking in Alnwick Market Place.

Some questioned whether there was sufficient enforcement, although others said that civil enforcement officers were in the town on a regular basis.

However, it was felt by many that motorists were parking in the loading bays and along the top side of the square if the bays along the Northumberland Hall were full.

• In his monthly report, the Mayor of Alnwick, Alan Symmonds, reflected on a busy time, including the Remembrance Sunday service, the unveiling of the blue plaque for William Davidson, the Christmas lights switch-on and the civic carol service, which raised £300 for the Talking Newspaper.

• The feedback from the latest Business Networking Forum in November was ‘very good with a lot of people saying it was very worthwhile’. Paul Ryan, from Arcinova, has been lined up as a speaker for the next event in February. A survey is also being sent out to get more feedback from businesses on the forums so far. Project and funding officer Tim Kirton also reported on recent Town Team meetings, with a talking point being the proposal to put an arch at the entrance to the Column Field.

• The Alnwick Moor road will need to be closed for bridge-strengthening work to take place. The improvements to the railway bridge, on the B6341, will raise the weight tolerance of the structure from 7.5 tonnes to 40. The town council was asked for its view as to when the work should take place, suggesting October as the least disruptive.

• County councillor Gordon Castle reported that it had now been agreed that the town council could move into an office in the county council’s Greenwell Lane facility, which will also provide space for meetings with the public to be held and a full-time reception. It will be available from the start of January, but the details, including the cost, have yet to be discussed.