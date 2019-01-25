Alnwick Town Council news round-up

At the January meeting of Alnwick Town Council, members agreed to place £10,000 into a fund for future repairs and maintenance of the Alnwick Bike Track.

They committed to undertake the necessary works for the next three years before reviewing the situation.

It was a requirement of the grant funding received from Sport England that such a fund be established.

The council was granted a 20-year lease for the site by Northumberland Estates in 2016.

Ian McCrae, from the Gallery Youth Project, gave an update about the outreach work at the facility.

Council tax rise: Alnwick councillors approved a budget and town council precept of £306,585 for 2019/20. For a Band D dwelling, this equates to an annual council-tax rise of £4.62 (8.9p per week) to £109.91 for the year, which is a 4.4% increase.

The 2019/20 budget will include an increased budget to assist town events (increased by £4,145) and an additional £5,000 for grants to local organisations.

A fund of £3,500 is also budgeted for the painting of town centre lighting columns and funding is provided for an additional part-time operative.

Retail expert: Renowned retail analyst Bill Grimsey, author of The Grimsey Reports of 2013 and 2018, will tour Alnwick and present his vision on how town centres can survive at a meeting of the Business Forum on Wednesday, February 13.

Minute’s silence: Councillors held a minute’s silence and paid their respects to former colleague Ritchie Waddell who died recently.

Ritchie was a former town Mayor who retired as a councillor in 2013 and had served Alnwick councils for 51 years.