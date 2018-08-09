Alnwick to come Alive to the sound of music

This year’s Alnwick International Music Festival might have been cancelled, but the event committee is at least staging one day of live music.

On Sunday, the town’s Market Place will come alive to an eclectic array of sounds for the Alnwick Alive showcase.

With a Northumbrian theme, the event will feature traditional and contemporary music, as well as Northumberland sword dancing.

Top of the bill are the ever popular Baghdaddies, who have entertained at previous Alnwick International Music Festivals with their unique blend of Northern Baltic ska.

There will also be music from talented musicians from around the region, ranging from traditional Northumbrian through contemporary folk, blues and flamenco.

The artists include Carole and Jamie Robb, The Little Big Blue Band, Ian K Brown, Amble Sword and music festival favourites Rhythm Stix.

There will also be acoustic sessions taking place in the Northumberland Hall, while there will be food stalls and other products on offer.

Alnwick Alive is a free event and festival-goers are encouraged to bring picnic chairs, blankets or cushions, although some seating will be available. The music starts at 10.30am, finishing about 5pm.

This year’s Alnwick International Music Festival was cancelled in June, due mainly to a lack of volunteers, particularly with the necessary technical skills to support the busy daytime and evening programme. The event committee did insist that it is examining all of the options to make a return next year.

In the meantime, the team has committed to this year’s Alnwick Alive showcase, part of the Great Northumberland celebrations.

The eight-week-long Great Northumberland extravaganza is inspired by the 2018 Great Exhibition of the North and aims to showcase the best that Northumberland has to offer.

It began in July with a special event in Hexham and will culminate in Berwick on September 1.

During this time, there are a range of events taking place throughout the county. For details of what’s on, visit the website www.greatnorthumberland.co.uk