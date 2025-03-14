Alnwick Through the Lens: Bailiffgate Museum exhibition captures the town’s past, present, and future

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Mar 2025, 08:42 BST
Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery are launching a new interactive exhibition capturing Alnwick’s past, present and future.

Alnwick Through the Lens is a collaboration between Alnwick Civic Society, Alnwick Camera Club and Bailiffgate, the exhibition will be on show between April 1 and May 11.

This exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Civic Society in 2024. The aim was to capture the town as it is today for future generations to look back on including its historical buildings, new developments, and repurposing of existing buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bailiffgate has searched its archives and added photographs of the town landscape from different periods of history.

Corn Exchange from Roxburgh Car Park. (Credit: Richard Stent)placeholder image
Corn Exchange from Roxburgh Car Park. (Credit: Richard Stent)

Information boards and maps will give visitors the chance to track changes to the town and its surroundings, and development of photographic equipment will be shown through displays from the museums collection.

Visitors are encouraged to contribute to the exhibition by writing about their memories of the town and attaching their notes to an interactive gallery wall. Photocopies or scans of photographs can also be brought into the museum.

Children’s activities will take place in the gallery space upstairs where they can build Alnwick buildings of the future using different materials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They can plan their designs and display them on an ‘inspiration wall’, make books of their ideas for future streets or redesign the Market Place.

The Duchess Middle School from Swansfield Park Road. (Credit: Valerie Atkinson)placeholder image
The Duchess Middle School from Swansfield Park Road. (Credit: Valerie Atkinson)

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate says: “This is a fascinating exhibition showing a unique perspective of Alnwick. It echoes the past, gives a perceptive view of the present and encourages us to think beyond the here and now to an Alnwick of the future.

"This is an opportunity to think deeply about Alnwick and its changing nature.”

Related topics:Alnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice