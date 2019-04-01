Alnwick supermarket to hold quiet hours for autistic shoppers

Quiet hours will be held at Alnwick's Sainsbury's store to make the shopping experience of customers with autism more comfortable.

It’s World Autism Awareness Day tomorrow (April 2) and the supermarket will be holding two quiet hours between 10am and 11am and in the afternoon between 3pm and 4pm.

During these hours, there will be no music, no tannoy announcements and no noisy produce cages allowed on the shop floor.

Anita McDonald, from Sainsbury's Alnwick, said: "Last year, Autism Day was very successful and we had some fantastic feedback.

"Sainsbury’s aims to make everyone’s shopping experience the best and most comfortable that they can."