Alnwick store’s offer to help watch the birdies

Bird lovers are being offered free kit and food to help them join in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

WCF Pet & Equestrian is urging people to get involved in this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, between January 27 and 29. The Alnwick store is giving away a bird feeder and wild bird food to a worthy group in its area in the hope this might help organisations such as nursing homes, day centres or youth clubs take part. Any group which wants to take part but doesn’t have a bird feeder can contact the South Road store by next Friday. One winner will be chosen to receive a Peckish click-top feeder and a 6kg bag of WCF Premium wild bird food.

Since first being held in 1979, the Big Garden Birdwatch has grown into an annual event that has around 500,000 people counting the species that visit their gardens or local green space.

The RSPB says more than 4,000 people took part in Northumberland last year, helping to spy eight million birds. The house sparrow remained top of the county rankings, with starling and blackbird rounding off the top three.

WCF Pet &Equestrian manager Chris Wills said: “Wild bird watching is a real growth area and provides an awful lot of enjoyment for people.

“It’s an all-year-round experience, but it’s particularly popular at this time of year and we’re delighted to help the RSPB promote an event that gets millions of people engaged with the nature in their gardens.

“Our in-store staff will be delighted to offer some advice to people wanting to take part for the first time and guiding them through what they need.”