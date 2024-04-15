Alnwick Spring Show set to return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to immerse yourself in an amazing celebration of spring beauty as our community comes together to showcase daffodils, tulips and other spring flowers. Bakers and makers will also be entering their goodies, and anyone interested in taking part needs to check the schedule, available online for details of the classes. There are new classes this year for local knitters, stitchers, artists and crafters and organisers hope they will turn out to support this new section of the show.

This year also sees the return of the popular novice classes, designed to encourage anyone to have a go at showing flowers. Why not bring along a daffodil or tulip on Friday evening (19th) and you will be helped to ‘stage’ it. Just look round your garden and pick a promising bloom! Entering is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the show promises lots of attractions besides the show benches. The ever popular Alnwick Allstars will be performing from 1pm, there’s a selection of craft stalls for the ardent shopper, an exhibition by members of Alnwick and District Camera Club and delicious light refreshments provided by Pottergate Pantry.

Judging underway

Royal Horticultural Society judge Rae Beckwith, who travels the country judging at flower shows rates our Alnwick show as one of the most enjoyable he visits. And to see a similar standard of flowers, you would need to travel to Edinburgh or Harrogate.

The Spring Show is run entirely by volunteers, so even if you’re not entering, you can support your local show by visiting it.

Entry to the show is £2, possibly the best value day out in Alnwick this weekend.