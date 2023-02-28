Originally from Alnwick, and former Duchess's High School pupils, they have come together to launch the new business 'Twinkle Bunny' that focuses on stories and gifts for young children.

The idea for the book started to develop when Christina was at home caring for her first child who was born three months before the country went into lockdown.

“I wrote Twinkle Bunny to make our reading time even more special, picking characters he has seen outside, and thinking about how young minds like repetition and actions in the words they hear,” she said.

Christina and Francesca Simpson with their new children's book 'Twinkle Bunny'.

“Babies especially, are more responsive to high contrast between black and white in the images they see, which is why I thought Francesca’s illustration style would work perfectly for the book.”

Francesca added: “When I found out that Christina was writing a story about a bunny, I couldn't wait to help.

“Drawing rabbits and wildlife is what I do as a profession as a fine art artist.

“This project has been so creative and led me in such a different direction - I've loved every minute of it!

“Our mission is to encourage young families to read together, and 10% of all book sales go to the Book Trust; to help get children reading.

“At Twinkle Bunny we design gifts with a story, telling the tales of our countryside friends that we sometimes get to meet in our very own back gardens.”

“And yes, the characters are real!

“The stories are about animals who we have known or have come across living near the countryside.”