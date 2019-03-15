Alnwick sea swimmers take the plunge with fund-raiser Lindsey

A hardy fund-raiser has completed her goal, after two weeks of cycling and 26 swims in rivers, lakes and the sea.

Lindsey Cole set off from Devon to cycle 750 miles to the Highlands of Scotland to raise money for Crisis, the national charity for the homeless.

On the way, she took a daily dip with cold water swimmers at each of her stops.

The challenge ended on Saturday at the inuagural Scottish Winter Swimming Championships.

Lindsey said: “I’ve had the most incredible time #dippingtoscotland. Strangers I connected with online have now become very good friends.I’ve gushed so much I’m surprised there’s much love left in my heart. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who supported me, swam with me and sent positive encouraging messages.”

On her way, she stopped off in Northumberland, after an exhausting 110-mile ride from Cumbria in the pouring rain.

She was met last Wednesday by Jane Hardy at Cresswell and they travelled to Boulmer for a swim with Alnwick sea swim group members Andy Sargent, Katie Brotherton, Sarah Gray and Lynne Woodfine, and open water swimmers Rach and Richard, from Yorkshire, who had been following her journey.

On Thursday, they went to Holy Island and swam in the coves on the far side of the island.

Jane dropped her off in Berwick where Anita Crook, from Berwick Dolphin Watch, drove her to Dunbar, given the awful weather and poor visibility on the roads.

Lindsey decided to take on the cycling/swimming challenge after swimming the River Thames dressed as a mermaid.

This prompted invitations from cold water swimmers around the country to join them.

When she heard about the winter swimming championships at Taymouth Marina, she decided to take them up on their offers and raise money for Crisis along the way.

She said: “After I voluntarily dip into cold water, I’m fortunate to be able to warm up. Others aren’t so lucky.”

Donations can be made to her Dipping For Scotland Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dippingtoscotland