Alnwick schoolchildren take honours at Christmas market

Schoolchildren from Alnwick proved they had an entrepreneurial spirit by taking three prizes at The Alnwick Garden's Christmas market on Friday.

St Michael’s CE Primary School took all of its Year 4, 5 and 6 children to the Garden, where they ran a stall with contributions from all three classes, including crispie cakes, decorations and marshmallow snowmen.

Selling like hotcakes! The St Michael's market stall.

The children were under the watchful eyes of St Michael's staff and also bought Christmas goodies from other stalls.

They found out later that they had won prizes for Most Creativity, Highest Profit and Best Sellers of Charity Snowglobes.

After a visit around the Garden, the youngsters enjoyed a session of skating on the specially-built rink.

Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: "It was great to be out in the open in such amazing surroundings - we even caught a glimpse of Santa himself! What a great bunch of children! Well done to all."