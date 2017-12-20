Alnwick school supports food bank

Students from Years 7 to 9 at the Duchess’s Community High School handed over their food parcels to Peter Sutcliffe from the Alnwick District Food Bank last week.

As part of Key Stage Three at the Alnwick school, each year group has a theme – Year 7s focus is charity, Year 8s is community and Year 9s is responsibility.

The Key Stage Three form class reps decided that they would all like to work on a combined project to collect food for the Alnwick District Food Bank.

Students led the appeal and there have been monitors each morning collecting and organising the food that had being donated, while Lesley Waters has also been collecting donations from the staff.

The collections were passed onto a representative of the food bank last Wednesday.

Last week, we reported that George F White has been supporting the festive marketing efforts of the food bank by designing and sponsoring flyers to help raise awareness.

For more information, visit https://alnwickdistrictfood bank.co.uk/