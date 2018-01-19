Alnwick’s one of easiest places to pass driving test

Alnwick test centre is one of the easiest places to pass your driving test in the country, according to the latest data.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) show 65 per cent of all learners in the town passed their practical test between April and September 2017.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 47 per cent, with under a third of all new drivers at Erith, in south east London, successfully getting their licences – the toughest centre in the country. Overall, built-up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier. Golspie in the Scottish Highlands has the highest pass rate of 79 per cent.

The Alnwick centre conducted 338 tests over the six months and 218 people passed. This compares with a 56 per cent pass-rate at Blyth (3,464 tests; 1,922 passes) and a 61 per cent pass-rate at Hexham (458 tests; 280 passes).

Historically, men have generally paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate for the driving test.

At Alnwick, 65 per cent gained their licence compared to 64 per cent of women.

Driving tests are likely to get more difficult to pass. These statistics are from before the test was changed on December 4 last year, with many observers saying the reformed test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist the windows while driving.

DVSA chief driving examiner Lesley Young said: “All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”