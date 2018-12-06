Alnwick Rotary Club plays Santa to children

Alnwick Rotary Club is playing Santa to youngsters again this Christmas.

It is aiming to provide an extra present for deserving children in the area.

The scheme was launched last year, when around 100 gifts were donated.

But this year the club is hoping to reach more children, and to do that it needs more presents.

If you would like to support Rotary with the project, buy a gift for a boy or girl aged from one to 16.

There’s no need to wrap it, just put it in a bag with the age/sex it is meant for and leave it at one of the collection bins that have been placed in George F White, Morrisons and Specsavers in Alnwick.

Club members will collect, wrap and deliver the presents nearer Christmas.

For more information about the project, contact Jill Clark at Alnwick Rotary Club, c/o The White Swan Hotel, Bondgate Within, Alnwick.