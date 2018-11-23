Alnwick Rotary Club helps make children’s Christmas wishes come true

Alnwick Rotary Club is helping to make Christmas a happier occasion for some of the most disadvantaged children across Northumberland.

Club members are running their Christmas Present Project again this year, with the help of local businesses.

You can take part by buying a gift for a child between the ages of new-born and 16, pop it into a bag (there is no need to wrap it) and take it to one of the collection points at George F White, Specsavers or Morrisons in the town.

The project will be open until Friday, December 14.

Land, property and business consultancy George F White has helped by designing and sponsoring flyers.

Founder George White said: “It’s extremely important for us, both as a business and personally, to ensure that we are supporting the local community in the best way we can. Last year, our office was overflowing with presents and seeing the community come together to help those children in need was uplifting.”

“We urge the local people of Alnwick and surrounding areas to help us again this year to make Christmas a happy one.”