Alnwick restaurant to close for street-food tour

A popular Indian restaurant will close for a month, as its owners embark on a street-food tour of the subcontinent.

Mivesi, in Alnwick Market Place, will be shut from Sunday until Saturday, February 10.

The take-away and restaurant will be closed while Amina Begum and husband Roy Uddin go to India and Bangladesh.

The couple are looking for recipe ideas to be used back in Alnwick and to see how they can take their street-food offering to a larger scale.

Amina said: “After a successful few years, I’ve realised that I could be doing Mivesi Bangladeshi street food on a bigger scale.

“We had a cracking year in 2017 and I managed to get onto some really good food festivals.

“I loved every moment of it and this love and passion has led me to want to do a street-food tour of the Indian subcontinent, where street food is done on a mass scale.

“I want to uncover some food gems in Bangladesh and India and bring some of the old hearty dishes to Alnwick and further afield as we travel with our mobile food stand.”