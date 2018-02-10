Alnwick pupils take part in special service

Through its strong links to the Newcastle Diocese, St Michael’s CofE Primary School in Alnwick was invited to take part in a special Christingle service last week at Newcastle Cathedral.

Christingles take place from November until Candlemas on February 2, the day on which the church commemorates the presentation of the baby Jesus in the temple.

St Michael’s Year 4 Lions class represented the school at this event. Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “They had a wonderful time learning about the Christingle, its roots and importance in symbolising the light of the world. The children sang songs and joined in with other children from around the diocese. They were of course impeccably behaved – we are very proud of them all.”