Alnwick pupils take part in polar exploration

Children are off on a polar exploration, from the comfort of their classroom.

St Paul’s RCVA Primary School in Alnwick has been selected to take part in the Polar Explorer Programme.

Inspired by the ongoing investment for a new polar explorer ship, it aims to raise the profile of STEM (Science, technology, engineering and maths).

The children have enjoyed lots of STEM activities with the aim of raising aspirations, developing reasoning and problem-solving skills and encouraging them to think scientifically.

Some pupils in Years 4, 5 and 6 also had the chance to work with Flight Lieutenant Steve Morgan, from RAF Boulmer, on a STEM project.