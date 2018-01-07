Alnwick pupils honoured for attendance record

Students at Alnwick’s St Michael’s C of E Primary School have been honoured for boasting a 100 per cent attendance record from September to the end of December.

Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “Well done to all of our children who received attendance awards.

“Becky Trewick, from our partners at Vision for Education, was on hand to award the 100 per cent certificates and give out some special prizes, including book tokens and a Christmas stocking.

“This really helps to promote attendance in our school in such a positive and motivational way.”