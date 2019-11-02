Alnwick pupils get hi-vis help for safe journeys to and from school

Pupils at St Paul's RCVA Primary School in Alnwick with their high visibility snap bands.

The annual International Walk to School month, organised by UK charity Living Streets, aims to encourage families to leave the car at home and walk to school safely.

According to research by Living Streets, less than half of all school children are currently walking to school, a drop from 70% a generation ago. The research also found that children who exercise before school arrive refreshed and ready to learn.

Eileen Lomax, headteacher at St Paul’s, agrees: “It’s really important to us that our pupils are happy and engaged when they arrive at school and walking is a great way for them to start the day.

St Paul's pupils show off their snap bands from Taylor Wimpey.

“We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school and the high visibility snap bands donated by Taylor Wimpey will help them to do this safely.”

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East said: “International Walk to School Month is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to be supporting it again this year.

“We hope that our donation of snap bands to St Paul’s RCVA Primary School will help to encourage children to lead a healthy lifestyle, while staying safe on their walk to school.”