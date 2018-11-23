Alnwick pre-school gets a makeover

Alnwick Children’s Centre’s pre-school has got a new look and name.

Little Stars, for two and three-year-olds, has been renamed Cubs & Kits Preschool Alnwick in line with a successful similar change at Berwick Children’s Centre.

The new name and image was launched with a ribbon-cutting by some of the children and nursery officer Wendy Robinson, followed by a children’s tea party.

The centre, on Howling Lane, is also constructing a new wild garden where the children will be able to have adventures.

The 12-place pre-school is run by Northumberland County Council. It received a good rating in a recent Ofsted inspection, during which it was observed that ‘good teaching systems are in place to ensure all children, including those with special educational needs/or disabilities, make good or better progress in their learning’.

Inspectors said that there are ‘regular observations, assessment and tracking of children’s learning which helps staff to plan the next steps in their development’, and that ‘partnerships with parents are a particular strength, with parents commenting that staff go above and beyond what is expected of them’.

Vanessa Easton, early help locality manager (north) said: “Our whole ethos is about putting the children first.

“We strive to provide the best possible environment for the children to grow, develop and learn in and the centre has a fantastic reputation for providing a secure, supportive and nurturing early childhood environment.

“The nursery has now been open for 10 years so we felt the time was right to give it a fresh and vibrant identity to reflect the warm and friendly environment within the centre.”

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at the county council, added: “This is an excellent facility, run by professional and caring staff and in which the children attending pre-school thrive. I’m sure under its new name and identity it will continue to go from strength to strength.”

A variety of funding opportunities are available for two, three and four-year-olds attending the nursery, including 30 free hours, voucher schemes and tax benefits, as well as wrap-around care.