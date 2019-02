The weather has taken its toll on Sunday’s point-to-point meeting at Ratcheugh, near Alnwick.

An update on the Alnwick Races website says: ‘Due to the present weather and the forecast, we are not going to be able to run this Sunday.

‘We are currently looking at alternative dates.’

Sunday’s meeting would have been the third of the season at Ratcheugh.

The final scheduled point-to-point there is on Sunday, March 10.