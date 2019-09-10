Alnwick Playhouse makes final push to secure refurbishment funding
A rallying call has been issued to help raise the final £40,000 needed for the refurbishment of Alnwick Playhouse.
The venue closed its doors over 12 months ago for a £3.3million refurbishment project, £800,000 of which must be raised by the Alnwick Playhouse Trust.
“We’ve raised 95 percent towards our target already, thanks to the huge generosity of trusts and foundations and finally the people of Alnwick and beyond,” said Jo Potts, Playhouse manager.
“Now, we’re on the final countdown – the building and development teams are driving forward the work on-site, and it’s up to us to make sure we hit that £800,000 target so we can give our audiences a fantastic reopening, and make sure the Playhouse is at the heart of Alnwick for decades to come.”
After completion visitors can expect to see a revamped, classic auditorium with added, generous legroom; a brand-new ground-floor studio hub; a luxury bar upstairs and a premium food and drink offer on the ground floor, courtesy of McKenna’s known for their popular bar and restaurant at Northern Stage in Newcastle.
In addition, Alnwick Library and Tourist Information Centre will move to the ground-floor.
The project is being led by Northumberland County Council.
Coun Cath Homer, portfolio holder for culture, said: “Alnwick Playhouse is a shining star in Northumberland’s cultural landscape, this refurbishment secures it for many years and generations to come. We’re delighted to be able to invest in Alnwick and look forward to seeing the Playhouse community come alive once more.”
Hundreds of people have already bought their very own seat in the auditorium for £250, which includes an engraved plaque with a message of your choice, but the team say every little helps, donations large and small are welcomed.
The main auditorium will have its brand-new luxury seating fitted in November and anyone purchasing a seat will be granted an exclusive, first-look at the auditorium prior to the official opening this autumn.
“We can’t wait to welcome our Alnwick Playhouse friends, community and supporters back in to the building for our official reopening,” said Jo. “We’ve got some fantastic plans in store.”
Donate before November 10 by visiting the new website at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk