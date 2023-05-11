Alnwick Playhouse closes main stage due to safety concerns
Safety concerns have prompted the closure of the main auditorium at Alnwick Playhouse.
Tonight’s gig by Lady Maisery has been moved to the Northumberland Hall at short notice.
An Alnwick Playhouse spokesperson explained: “Due to a current concern with the overhead lighting grid, we have decided to close the main house (Bill Hugonin Auditorium).
"Until various measures are carried out, we have decided not to use the technical equipment needed to run a show in this space.
"The safety of our customers, staff and the public is our main concern. This means all main house activity has been suspended until it can be resolved.
"Events are being rescheduled or moved to alternative venues, inclusive of the Studio Hub/Screen 2 and the Northumberland Hall.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The café remains open and we look forward to welcoming you to those events that are still taking place.
"We will contact bookers directly regarding rescheduling but if you are uncertain please drop in or call the Box Office on 01660 660550.”