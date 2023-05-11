Tonight’s gig by Lady Maisery has been moved to the Northumberland Hall at short notice.

An Alnwick Playhouse spokesperson explained: “Due to a current concern with the overhead lighting grid, we have decided to close the main house (Bill Hugonin Auditorium).

"Until various measures are carried out, we have decided not to use the technical equipment needed to run a show in this space.

Alnwick Playhouse.

"The safety of our customers, staff and the public is our main concern. This means all main house activity has been suspended until it can be resolved.

"Events are being rescheduled or moved to alternative venues, inclusive of the Studio Hub/Screen 2 and the Northumberland Hall.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The café remains open and we look forward to welcoming you to those events that are still taking place.