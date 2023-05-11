News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Alnwick Playhouse closes main stage due to safety concerns

Safety concerns have prompted the closure of the main auditorium at Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
Published 11th May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:22 BST

Tonight’s gig by Lady Maisery has been moved to the Northumberland Hall at short notice.

An Alnwick Playhouse spokesperson explained: “Due to a current concern with the overhead lighting grid, we have decided to close the main house (Bill Hugonin Auditorium).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Until various measures are carried out, we have decided not to use the technical equipment needed to run a show in this space.

Alnwick Playhouse.Alnwick Playhouse.
Alnwick Playhouse.
Most Popular

"The safety of our customers, staff and the public is our main concern. This means all main house activity has been suspended until it can be resolved.

"Events are being rescheduled or moved to alternative venues, inclusive of the Studio Hub/Screen 2 and the Northumberland Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The café remains open and we look forward to welcoming you to those events that are still taking place.

"We will contact bookers directly regarding rescheduling but if you are uncertain please drop in or call the Box Office on 01660 660550.”