Alnwick Mayor invites you to civic carol service

The Mayor of Alnwick is inviting everyone to get into the Christmas mood when he hosts the annual Civic Christmas Carol Service next week.

Coun Alan Symmonds has chosen HospiceCare North Northumberland as this year's beneficiary of the event at 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 12, at St Michael’s Church.

As well as popular carols there will be some familiar and less well-known readings. The Bailiffgate Singers and children from St Paul's RC Primary School will be performing.

The service will finish at around 7.30pm when seasonal refreshments will be served.