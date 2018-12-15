Alnwick in Bloom volunteers dig in for a colourful spring display

Volunteers dug deep to help brighten up their town.

A team from Alnwick in Bloom joined forces with Loving Alnwick, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and Alnwick Town Council to plant more than 4,000 bulbs in just an hour and a half on the grass banks at Barter Books on Saturday morning.

The wooden hedgehog left by Alnwick in Bloom.

Scillae, grape hyacinths, miniature irises and tulips were planted for a staggered display of blue next spring with a splash of red at the finish. It all took place under the watchful eye of Alnwick in Bloom’s mascot, Daisy the dachshund.

They left behind a prickly pal to amuse passers-by.