Alnwick housing development featured in national design guide
An Alnwick housing development has been praised in a new design guide published by the Government.
The modern residential development at the foot of Pottergate is featured in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s National Design Guide.
In a section highlighting examples of good practice, the guide states: ‘Flats are used to turn the corner of this urban block. Stepped bay windows and a large chimney stack to create a positive and interesting facade treatment on a prominent corner.’
The project, by Rivergreen Developments, won an Alnwick Civic Society Conservation Award in 2003 and a Civic Trust commendation in 2005.
Newcastle architectural practice Jane Darbyshire and David Kendall Ltd (JDDK) had developed and obtained planning approval in 2001 for the original scheme within the town's conservation area.
Seven townhouses and seven apartments were built, using traditional materials that reflect the historic surroundings and the steep topography of the site while creating a new contemporary landmark.