Alnwick house-builder is in prestigious Fast Track 100

Alnwick-based house-builder Cussins has received national-growth recognition after becoming the first Northumberland business in more than a decade to make the prestigious The Sunday Times Fast Track 100.

Cussins, headquartered at Bondgate Within, is the 29th fastest growing company in Britain according to the national newspaper after averaging 81 per cent growth a year over the last three years.

This is the first time the third generation family-run firm, which supports the employment of around 300 people, has made the national league table ranking Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales.

The Cussins family, who have built more than 50,000 homes in the North-East over almost 100 years in business, say the huge rise in sales, totalling £24.2million last year, is a reflection of the rising demand for the type and quality of homes they build.

Cussins chief executive Jabin Cussins said: “It is a great boost for all our team who have worked incredibly hard to deliver these growth levels and to ensure that the quality that our home buyers expect is maintained as we expand.”

Growth has been supported by the Duke of Northumberland’s business arm, which bought a minority stake from BGF for an undisclosed sum last year.

Cussins now employs more than 80 people directly, plus supports the employment of around 220 through subcontractors and the supply chain. The company is currently selling on eight sites across the region, three quarters of which are in Northumberland.

The Fast Track 100 is sponsored by Virgin, Barclays, BDO, BGF and Virgin Media Business, and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Sir Richard Branson, of Virgin, the title sponsor for all 21 years, said: “Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the economy; driving innovation, creating jobs and challenging industry norms.

“The achievements of the companies on this year’s Fast Track 100 list are fantastic.

“It’s clear over the coming years UK business will have to adapt to different conditions and we must do all we can to support our entrepreneurs – who will be the engines of growth for Britain.”