Alnwick head brewer helps secure bronze

An Alnwick brewer has helped a North East brewery win a bronze medal in the Campaign for Real Ale’s prestigious Champion Beer of Britain.

Robert Millichamp is head brewer for North Shields-based Mordue Brewery, which earned third place for its Workie Ticket (4.5%ABV). The bronze is one of the highest accolades in the industry.

Workie Ticket earned third place on the opening day of the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia London.

The beer wowed judges thanks to its complex blend of malts and hops, accompanied by a long, satisfying, bitter finish. It also won gold in the Best Bitter category.

Robert said: “It’s a fantastic achievement. It’s our biggest award this year and one of the most coveted in the country. Workie Ticket is a traditional beer and this recognition shows that, despite the rise in craft brewing, traditional beer still has relevance.”

The final decision was made after a year of local tasting panels and regional heats in which the very best beers across the UK were invited to compete at the Great British Beer Festival.

Final judging for the competition was held as the festival opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.

The overall winner in the competition went to Siren Brewery for its Broken Dream Breakfast Stout, while silver went to Suffolk-based Green Jack’s Ripper.

All finalists will be available to sample at the Great British Beer Festival taking place this week.

Nick Boley, from CAMRA, said: “Congratulations to Mordue Brewery for coming in third place in the Champion Beer of Britain award, which is one of the highest accolades in the country.

“Workie Ticket is a fantastic bitter brew, perfectly balancing hops and malts to make for a satisfying drink.”