Alnwick gardeners prove they’re the top of the crops

Top of the crops – that’s three green-fingered gardeners of Alnwick.

Gorgeous gardens and cracking containers were the order of the day for the annual Alnwick in Bloom contest.

Private homes, pubs, guest houses and care homes put on a blooming great show for the judges.

Best Commercial Premises, including hotels, pubs and care homes: 1 Bev Hope, care manager, Summerhill Care Home, The Dunterns; 2 Philip Quinn, Abbeyfield House; joint 3 Martin Russell, The Oaks Hotel, and Peter Smith, West Cawledge Park.

Best Guest House: 1 George Swordy, Holly Lodge Guest House, The Avenue; 2 Jennifer Blair, Rooftops, 14 Blakelaw Road.

Best Residential Garden: 1 Geoff Anderson, 16 St James Estate; 2 Alan Wall, 41 Springfield Park.

Best Residential Container Garden: 1 Iain Hall, 25 Lindisfarne Road; 2 George Turner, 35 Swansfield Park Road; 3 George J Butler, Arran House, 13 Springfield Park; 4 David Bloom, 18 Cawledge View.

Best Residential Retirement Complex: 1 Chris Gibson, residents, 26 St Paul’s Court, Prudhoe Street.