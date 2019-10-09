Alnwick Food Bank to launch weekly drop-in to help people meet up with a friendly face
A new drop-in facility is being launched by Alnwick Food Bank.
It starts on Tuesday, November 5 from 10am to 12pm and will be held every Tuesday thereafter.
The initiative has been made possible following the food bank’s move to a new home in the Adult Learning Centre, formerly Lindisfarne Middle School, in March.
“As well as supplying food to families in need, who come to us through referral, and who mostly collect from the Salvation Army shop here in Alnwick, our base at Lindisfarne also opens up the opportunity for face-to-face contact,” explained trustee John Knight.
“As a move towards this, we have sufficient space and congenial surroundings to encourage us to start a drop in.”
They will be offering free tea, coffee and biscuits, as well as the opportunity to have a chat.
For those seeking help, and professional advice, its neighbour along the corridor is the Citizens Advice Bureau, which is also open to anyone on the same day.
“Our Lindisfarne base also opens up the opportunity for people to receive help directly from us, when our drop in is open, allowing them an element of choice in the food they receive,” added John.
The food bank has a band of hard working volunteers whose efforts are supplemented by the goodwill or commercial organisations, including supermarkets, but also church groups, schools and numerous individuals who collect donations.
The close cooperation of local schools allows it to offer food help to families in need during school holidays, often delivered to the home if collection is impractical.