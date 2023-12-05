News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick firm Propology Boutique Properties wins gold and silver awards

An Alnwick firm has won national gold and silver awards.
By Ian SmithContributor
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Propology Boutique Properties enjoyed success at The Negotiator Awards, a leading awards programme for estate and letting agents in the UK and their suppliers.

It won the gold award for Land and New Homes Specialist of the Year and silver for National Small Agency of the Year.

Judges said: ‘Quite an incredible agency, they really get involved at every stage of the new build process, and the care shown to clients and buyers is second to none. Their aim to deliver sustainable homes in a super creative way is inspiring. Excellent entry and well-deserved award winners.’

Propology Boutique Properties managing director, Cherylle Millard-DawePropology Boutique Properties managing director, Cherylle Millard-Dawe
Propology Boutique Properties managing director, Cherylle Millard-Dawe

Propology managing director, Cherylle Millard-Dawe, said it was ‘a monumental achievement for our small agency’.

She said: “We first won the gold in this category in 2018, followed by silver in 2019, bronze in 2021 and silver in 2022.

“We changed our business model during the pandemic to focus exclusively on the sale of small, bespoke new developments in Northumberland.

"Our thanks and appreciation to all of our new home customers, and especially to our independent builder and developer clients we work with, who build the beautiful homes we sell.

"We look forward to keeping Northumberland at the very top for the best land and new homes in the country.”

The Negotiator publishing director, Grant Leonard, said: “The significance and importance of the awards should not be underestimated, they prove that the industry is thriving and positive despite challenging times for all property businesses and we’re looking forward to a more settled 2024.”

