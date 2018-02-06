Alnwick firm lands contract from Scottish Government

Biomass experts re:heat have been appointed to provide Scottish energy users with advice on low-carbon, environmentally-friendly alternatives.

The company, based in Alnwick, has years of experience helping businesses of all sizes convert from fossil-based energy systems to sustainable, low-carbon, biomass heat and power systems.

This latest project, to which they have been appointed by the Scottish Government and Forestry Commission Scotland, sees re:heat provide impartial technical and specialist commercial information to users via the Wood Fuel Support Service (WFSS) as well as operate an associated email and telephone inquiry service.

Following rapid sector growth, WFSS was set up to support and ensure new, aspiring and well-established biomass businesses, as well as end users, had access to the most current, accurate and useful details available.

The Government therefore required a highly reliable and knowledgeable team to monitor and advise upon industry developments and the latest changes in the field, and appointed re:heat following a competitive tender process.

Steve Luker, who manages re:heat’s Scottish office and is also running the WFSS service, said: “The biomass sector is steadily gaining a bigger market across the country and there are many exciting opportunities for new businesses to start up, for existing businesses to expand and for end users to benefit from low-carbon heat or power.

“Our main focus is on commercial heat, district heating and Combined Heating and Power (CHP) and we provide impartial sign-posting, technical and market information that helps end users and the biomass sector to maximise and capitalise on their opportunities.

“The website is a great resource and we look forward to working with the sector.”

re:heat founder Neil Harrison added: “Bringing and keeping this unique resource up to date is invaluable in terms of informing and advising anyone interested in converting to biomass or if working in the field, on how to proceed.

Find out more about what the WFSS, which responds to inquiries, runs events and also produces a newsletter, at www.usewoodfuel.co.uk