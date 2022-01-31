Alnwick fire crew called out to extinguish flames at The Rec

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were alerted shortly before 5pm on Sunday, January 30 of a fire at The Rec.

The Alnwick fire appliance attended and the crew found multiple seats of fire. Beaters were used to extinguish the fires.

The cause is unknown.

Fire at The Rec, Alnwick. Pictures by Andrea Field.

Local resident Andrea Field saw the flames while out walking and sent in pictures.