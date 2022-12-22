Alnwick drummers Rhythm Stix get feet tapping at Blyth tea party
Popular Alnwick drumming band Rhythm Stix got the party going at a Christmas tea dance in Blyth.
The event was organised by Blyth Valley Disabled Forum (BVDF) Homecare.
Rhythm Stix are based at The Pottergate Centre which caters for adults with learning disabilities,
BVDF manager David Bramley said: “If you have not had the pleasure of seeing a performance from the band I can highly recommend it as they certainly had everyone’s feet tapping and hands waving and clapping to the rhythm."
They were followed by the Bede Academy choir singing some of their most favourite Christmas carols, while singer Eddie Shand entertained with some great numbers and Christmas bangers.
"All of our guests left the venue with some of the biggest smiles I have ever seen on their faces and gratitude that quite frankly made me the proudest I have felt in all of my working career,” said David.
A high tea and drinks from Russell and the team at Lazy Days Café was enjoyed and a raffle was held with proceeds to Maggie’s Care Centres.