The event was organised by Blyth Valley Disabled Forum (BVDF) Homecare.

Rhythm Stix are based at The Pottergate Centre which caters for adults with learning disabilities,

Advertisement Hide Ad

BVDF manager David Bramley said: “If you have not had the pleasure of seeing a performance from the band I can highly recommend it as they certainly had everyone’s feet tapping and hands waving and clapping to the rhythm."

Staff in Christmas fancy dress alongside Rhythm Stix

They were followed by the Bede Academy choir singing some of their most favourite Christmas carols, while singer Eddie Shand entertained with some great numbers and Christmas bangers.

"All of our guests left the venue with some of the biggest smiles I have ever seen on their faces and gratitude that quite frankly made me the proudest I have felt in all of my working career,” said David.

Advertisement Hide Ad