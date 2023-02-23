Robert and Margaret Thompson celebrating a long and happy marriage together.

Robert and Margaret were married on February 23, 1963, at St. Pauls C of E Church in Alnwick and held their wedding reception at ‘The Louvre’ Café in Alnwick.

They were both born in Alnwick.

Robert is the eldest son of the late Robert and Eliza Thompson and Margaret is the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mona Cox.

Robert was in the Army during his National Service years and then went on to be a joiner and in his retirement has enjoyed his love of gardening.

Margaret has worked in various retail roles and has been an active member of Alnwick Rotary Club and Alnwick Inner Wheel, Margaret also helps out with the ‘League of Friends’ at Alnwick Infirmary.