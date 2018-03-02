Alnwick Castle shortlisted to win renowned heritage award

Alnwick Castle is the only attraction in the North East to be shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The historic venue is in the running to clinch the prize for the best Family Day Out in the UK Heritage Awards 2018.

It is up against the likes of Myres Castle, in Fife; Stoneleigh Abbey, in Warwickshire; and London attractions such as Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace.

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday at London’s Goldsmith’s Hall.

David Hawke, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: “We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted for this award.

“It’s a huge accolade and testament to the sheer hard work, enthusiasm and commitment of every member of our team here, who go above and beyond to ensure our guests are given a truly fantastic experience at Alnwick Castle.

“From the friendly Northumbrian welcome and the laughter and enjoyment of the fun activities, to the wonder and amazement of the tours, the history and the top-quality exhibitions, it’s a day out like no other.”

Previously known as Hudson’s Heritage Awards, the UK Heritage Awards 2018 recognise the finest historic houses, gardens, museums and heritage sites in the UK.

Alnwick Castle is one of the UK’s favourite, medieval castles. It has been the family home to the Dukes of Northumberland and the famous Percy family for more than 700 years and has been the location for numerous films and TV dramas, including Harry Potter and Downton Abbey.

The castle offers an array of activities and events for all ages, such as film location tours, medieval games and broomstick training. It is also a renowned wedding venue.

It is currently shut for the winter, but reopens on Thursday, March 29, for the 2018 season.