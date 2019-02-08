Alnwick care home sold

A North East nursing and residential care provider has bought an Alnwick care home.

Prestwick Care, a division of Malhotra Group Plc, has bought 50-bed Hillcrest Care Home, off South Road, for an undisclosed sum.

It plans to improve décor and facilities at the home to bring it in line with the company’s 12 existing care homes, all of which are rated as good with the Care Quality Commission.

Prestwick Care director Bunty Malhotra said: “Hillcrest is an excellent addition to our portfolio and further investment will make it even better.

“We are committed to providing continuous care to residents and assuring staff that no jobs will be lost as a result of the care home changing hands.”

Hillcrest joins a Prestwick Care portfolio of homes across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear, with new purpose-built care facilities scheduled to open at Ryhope, Sunderland, in 2020, and at Whitley Bay in 2021.

In addition, work is also well under way on a new 86-bed care home at Lisburn Terrace, Alnwick, which is scheduled to open this summer.