Alnwick butcher’s raises a meaty sum for hospice charity

The ‘steaks’ were high as the team at an Alnwick butcher’s set about raising as much as they could for a local hospice charity.

The staff at Turnbull’s butchers in Market Street set themselves a meaty target of £2,000 for Hospice Care North Northumberland during a fund-raising week last month.

They donated £5 for every £15 a customer spent for three days. T

hen for the next two days, all proceeds from a bake sale went to the cause.

Three of the butchers took part in an in-store sponsored bike ride and blind auction prizes included turning the shop into a pop-up restaurant, called Louis Re-visited, for the night for 12 people and a cookery class for 10 people on how to cook the perfect steak, with butcher Dan.

The event raised an amazing £2,357.

Delighted HospiceCare staff tweeted: ‘This will provide 10 nights of Hospice at Home specialist care.’